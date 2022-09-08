Watch: Saboor Aly celebrates husband Ali Ansari’s birthday

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress.

She proved and arranged an awesome birthday dinner for hubby Ali.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 3rd March 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

She also said that though she cannot be very expressive with her words, she sure is expressive with her actions. This is something that Saboor proved and arranged an awesome birthday dinner for hubby Ali.

She captioned her post, “Are you ready for the next 365 days with me? I know I am You make me feel proud and safe, being your wife is an incredible blessing! Thank you for being my human diary, for listening without judging, and for always letting me know that you’re always there for me I want to see you achieve everything you’ve ever told me I pray that the ALLAH always fills your heart with his presence and everlasting love HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man who holds my heart forever! @aliansari_a2 I LOVE YOU You’re the best thing, that’s ever been mine.”

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Teri Meri Kahani, Waada, and many more. The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan.

