Watch: Sadaf Kanwal Shares cute video of daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal is a Pakistani actress and model.

Sadaf shared a lovely video with her daughter.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari. After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.

Today, Sadaf shared another cute video of the cutest baby Zahra Sabzwari, Sadaf also wished her baby on completing her first month. In the video, Shahroz Sabzwari is playing with his daughter Zahra, who is obedient to him and responds to each of his questions with her facial expressions. Here is a video of Zahra.

