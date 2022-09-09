Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal Shares cute video of daughter Zahra

Watch: Sadaf Kanwal Shares cute video of daughter Zahra

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal Shares cute video of daughter Zahra
Advertisement
  • Sadaf Kanwal is a Pakistani actress and model. 
  • Sadaf shared a lovely video with her daughter.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari. After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.

Today, Sadaf shared another cute video of the cutest baby Zahra Sabzwari, Sadaf also wished her baby on completing her first month. In the video, Shahroz Sabzwari is playing with his daughter Zahra, who is obedient to him and responds to each of his questions with her facial expressions. Here is a video of Zahra.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

Also Read

Sadaf Kanwal gets midnight birthday surprise from Shehroz Sabzwari
Sadaf Kanwal gets midnight birthday surprise from Shehroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story