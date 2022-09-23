Watch: Salman Khan channels Gabbar Singh in latest promo

The new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is almost here.

The reality show Bigg Boss is almost back with a new season. In spite of all the talk about the contestants and the prisoners, only one thing has been partially revealed. That even Bigg Boss will play the game this year. In a new commercial for the show, the host, Salman Khan, put on his best Gabbar Singh impression and warned the contestants of what was to come.

The promo, which was shared on social media by the official Bogg Boss and Colors TV accounts, shows Salman Khan dressed in military fatigues and holding a belt full of bullets. He looks a lot like the famous villain Gabbar Singh from the movie Sholay. As Salman walks across a boulder, the familiar Gabbar theme plays in the background. This is a paraphrase of a famous line from the movie.

“50-50 kos door, jab bacha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a kid will cry, the mother will say child go to sleep or Bigg Boss will be here).” The actor then tells the audience that the rules of the game will change in season.