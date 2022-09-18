Advertisement
Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She was born into the Pataudi family; she is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

The Indian actress danced her heart out with her makeup artist on Instagram. The video is making rounds on social media platforms.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the movie Atrangi Re was very well received. She just finished filming Laxman Utekar’s new movie, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

