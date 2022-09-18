Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Saba Pataudi shares childhood photograph of Sara Ali Khan
Saba Pataudi, the eldest sister of Saif Ali Khan, is quite active...
Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She was born into the Pataudi family; she is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.
The Indian actress danced her heart out with her makeup artist on Instagram. The video is making rounds on social media platforms.
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the movie Atrangi Re was very well received. She just finished filming Laxman Utekar’s new movie, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
