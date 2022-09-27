Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his birthday in Toronto

Articles
Watch: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his birthday in Toronto

  • Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his birthday in Toronto.
  • The Ibn e Hawa actor was seen happy and hugging his buddies.
  • He celebrated his birthday with his family and friends.
Shahzad Sheikh is a Pakistani television and film actor. He is the son of Pakistani actor, director and producer Jawed Sheikh.

Shahzad Sheikh, a popular Pakistani actor who travelled to Toronto for the 8th HUM Awards, celebrated his birthday there with his family and friends.

The Ibn e Hawa actor was seen happy and hugging his buddies as they sang birthday songs for him when he was spending his special day with family and close friends. The video also had Hania Aamir, Shazia Wajahat, and Zaviyar Naumaan.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

‘What a beautiful 2 days it has been, winning for phaans for the character I put my heart and soul into! Indeed hard work does pay off.. surrounded by such amazing friends and family! ❤️ I really missed you @hinamir83 and @momal15.. ???? Thank you to all the fans, who have been so supportive and loving ✨ Happy Birthday to me ????’, Shahzad captioned his Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shahzad Sheikh (@shahzadsheikh37)

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
