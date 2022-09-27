Watch: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his birthday in Toronto

Shahzad Sheikh Admits about his Non-Serious attitude
Shahzad has recently chosen quality assignments, though, and his acting has clearly...
Shahzad Sheikh is a Pakistani television and film actor. He is the son of Pakistani actor, director and producer Jawed Sheikh.
Shahzad Sheikh, a popular Pakistani actor who travelled to Toronto for the 8th HUM Awards, celebrated his birthday there with his family and friends.
The Ibn e Hawa actor was seen happy and hugging his buddies as they sang birthday songs for him when he was spending his special day with family and close friends. The video also had Hania Aamir, Shazia Wajahat, and Zaviyar Naumaan.
‘What a beautiful 2 days it has been, winning for phaans for the character I put my heart and soul into! Indeed hard work does pay off.. surrounded by such amazing friends and family! ❤️ I really missed you @hinamir83 and @momal15.. ???? Thank you to all the fans, who have been so supportive and loving ✨ Happy Birthday to me ????’, Shahzad captioned his Instagram post.
