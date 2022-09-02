Watch Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra conduct the Ganesh aarti

Shilpa Shetty took to social media yesterday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with her family.

Yesterday she shared a video of them posing excitedly in front of the Ganesha idol.

Now we can see her performing Ganesh aarti alongside her sister Shamita and mother Sunanda.

Advertisement

Every year, Shilpa Shetty and her better half Raj Kundra observe Ganesh Chaturthi with a ton of energy and zing, and this time was the same.

The entertainer took to her virtual entertainment yesterday and gave fans a brief look as she invited Bappa home.

The reel she shared yesterday showed Shilpa, Raj and their two children Viaan and Samisha wearing their bubbly best, presenting energetically before the Ganesha symbol.

Presently, in one more video shared by the entertainer, we can see her performing Ganesh aarti. She is additionally joined by her sister Shamita Shetty and her mom Sunanda Shetty.

The video shows Shilpa Shetty holding the pooja thali as she performs Ganesh aarti, while her significant other Raj Kundra, child Viaan, and her mother Sunanda stand close to her.

Shilpa looks flawless in a wonderful multi-hued saree, while Raj Kundra and their child Viaan look running in facilitated ethnic kurtas.

Advertisement

The video shows a nearby of the Ganesh symbol, and the beautiful style encompassing it. The painted painting fills in as an extraordinary foundation, and we can likewise see a lot of banana leaves on the two sides of the icon.

Jars loaded up with blossoms further improve the excellence of the space.

In her subtitle, Shilpa Shetty expressed, “Shree Gajanan Jai Gajanan Jai Jai Ganesh Morya

Morya Morya… Ganpati Bappa Morya Thank you, @dipali.porwal, for the wonderful decor; and @meethielaichi for making it a sweeter experience #GanapatiBappaMorya #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshArti #GannuRaja #grateful #blessed #happyvibes.”

Look at the video here.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Recently, Shilpa Shetty imparted a charming reel to her family as they invites Bappa home, and stated, “And He’s back…Ganpati Bappa Morya My favourite time of the year Thank you so much, my dear @punitbalanaofficial, for such beautiful, coordinated outfits.”

A great deal of stars showed up at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Ganpati Puja and were seen looking for favors from Lord Ganesha.

Advertisement

Celebs like Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ramesh Taurani, Neha Bhasin, and numerous others were seen showing up at their home.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in Nikamma, an activity satire movie coordinated by Sabbir Khan.

She will next be found in the film Sukhee, and will likewise be making her OTT debut with the cop web series Indian Police Force.

Also Read Ajay Devgn shares vintage video of Ganpati celebrations with Kajol Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival began on...