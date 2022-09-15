Watch video: Jason Momoa reveals new head tattoo

Jason Momoa teases his ‘Fast X’ Villain as “Quirky and Androgynous”
As a member of Universal's Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Momoa is...
Jason Momoa is an American actor. He made his acting debut as Jason Loane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch.
After shocking his admirers last week by shaving off his renowned locks, Jason has now inked his skull.
The 43-year-old Dune actor shared a photo of his complex tribal tattoo on the side of his head on Instagram.
He captioned, “Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we’re going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday @suluape keone it was a true honour 20 years in the making So stoked @mananalu.water is on the flight mahalo again @hawaiianairlines help stop single use plastic. Always on the roam @soill Aloha j.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.