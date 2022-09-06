Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: Yashma Gill amuses fans with latest video

Articles
Watch: Yashma Gill amuses fans with latest video

  • Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film and television actress.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar and Pyar Kai Sadqai.
  • Yashma proved her fashion sense once again.
Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

For her recent Instagram post, Yashma proved her fashion sense once again. The 32-year-old star looks super pretty and her vibe was on-point too.

 

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Kab Mere Kehlaogai, Umme Haniya, Ab daikh Khuda Kia Karta ha, and many more.

Also Read

Yashma Gill shower love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz  
Yashma Gill shower love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz  

By leaving sweet comments on Shehnaaz Gill's popular Bigg Boss 13 video,...

 

