Watch: Yumna Zaidi’s latest dance video goes viral

Yumna Zaidi shares disappointment over “Bakhtawar” pause
Yumna Zaidi is a remarkable and dazzling Pakistani entertainer who has checked...
Yumna Zaidi, Pakistan’s sweetheart, is a stellar performer whose professional choices and spectacular performances have been adored by her massive fan base.
She is recognized for her roles in the serials Guzaarish, Yeh Raha Dil, Pukaar, Mausam, Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, and many more.
Now, that Yumna has posted a BTS video, she has left her admirers in awe as she channels boss energy with Huma Nawab and the rest of her co-stars.
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
Actress Yumna is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got fame in less time.
On the work front, Yumna was exceptionally adulated for her exhibition in show sequential “Bakhtawar” in which she depicted various jobs.
