Edition: English
Watch: Yumna Zaidi's latest dance video goes viral

Articles
  • Yumna Zaidi, Pakistan’s sweetheart, is a stellar performer.
  • Yumna has left the fans delighted as she shared a BTS video
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Yumna Zaidi, Pakistan’s sweetheart, is a stellar performer whose professional choices and spectacular performances have been adored by her massive fan base.

She is recognized for her roles in the serials Guzaarish, Yeh Raha Dil, Pukaar, Mausam, Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, and many more.

Now, that Yumna has posted a BTS video, she has left her admirers in awe as she channels boss energy with Huma Nawab and the rest of her co-stars.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

Actress Yumna is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got fame in less time.

On the work front, Yumna was exceptionally adulated for her exhibition in show sequential “Bakhtawar” in which she depicted various jobs.

