Watch: Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with latest dance video

Zara Noor has been spotted having some fun at the rehearsals for Hum Awards.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on March 13th, 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, and many more.

Nowadays, Noor has been spotted having some fun at the rehearsals for Hum Awards 2022 and dancing her heart out.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Zara is best known for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi, but she has also appeared in Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, and Ehd-e-Wafa.

