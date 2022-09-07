Watch: Zara Noor Abbas viral video shows off her glam look

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress.

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

The Dil Tera Hogaya actress is winning hearts with her latest video and needless to say, Zara’s gorgeous facial expressions are hilarious commentary from the BTS video are on-point.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

She is playing the character of a strong and empowered woman, and her followers like her for it. Zara has also appeared in films such as Chalawa and Parey Hut Love. Parey Hut Love is a well-known Pakistani film in which she is partnered with Ahmed Ali’s butt. Zara Noor Abbas married Asad Siddiqui, a well-known actor, in 2017.

