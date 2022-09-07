Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Zara Noor Abbas viral video shows off her glam look

Watch: Zara Noor Abbas viral video shows off her glam look

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Zara Noor Abbas viral video shows off her glam look

Watch: Zara Noor Abbas viral video shows off her glam look

Advertisement
  • Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress.
  • The Dil Tera Hogaya actress is winning hearts with her new video.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.
Advertisement

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

The Dil Tera Hogaya actress is winning hearts with her latest video and needless to say, Zara’s gorgeous facial expressions are hilarious commentary from the BTS video are on-point.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

She is playing the character of a strong and empowered woman, and her followers like her for it. Zara has also appeared in films such as Chalawa and Parey Hut Love. Parey Hut Love is a well-known Pakistani film in which she is partnered with Ahmed Ali’s butt. Zara Noor Abbas married Asad Siddiqui, a well-known actor, in 2017.

Also Read

Zara Noor Abbas, husband Asad Siddiqui gives major couple goals
Zara Noor Abbas, husband Asad Siddiqui gives major couple goals

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddique are a famous couple in tinsel...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story