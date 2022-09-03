‘We see Sidharth in Shehnaaz’ fans remembers Sidharth Shukla

After having a severe heart attack, Indian actor Sidharth Shukla died unexpectedly last year. The 40-year-old was taken dead to the hospital, said, medical officials.

The first anniversary of the celebrity’s passing is today, and SidHearts, his group of fans, still miss him and are motivated by his example.

Sidharth Shukla was a superb performer and a well-known figure in Indian soap operas. Shukla began his professional career in modeling before making his acting debut in the television series Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

Later, he made appearances on programs like Jaane Pehchaane Se. However, Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi rose to fame because to the enduring soap series Balika Vadhu.

His legacy is carried on by Shehnaaz Gill, her best friend, and another Big Boss contestant, as well as by his devoted followers, who proudly refer to themselves as SidHearts. The centerpiece of the show was their chemistry, and viewers began referring to them as SidNaaz.

The Hindustan Times magazine speaks to his supporters on the first anniversary of his untimely passing. One of his Toronto-based supporters commented, “For us, we see Sidharth in Shehnaaz. I believe he is watching all of us,”

“He was an integral part of our lives, treated his SidHearts like family members, motivated and guided us. I wish we could go back in time and relive the wonderful moments he spent with us. His absence has left a void, which can never be filled,”