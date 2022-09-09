When is the Queen’s funeral? know about it here

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, and tributes to the monarch came from all across the world. King Charles III ascends the throne.

Plans for the Queen’s burial, which will include a period of mourning, her body being laid to rest, and a final procession, will already be well underway. Here are all the anticipated details for the state funeral for the Queen.

As word of her condition spread, the Royal Family hurried to Balmoral to be by her side before Buckingham Palace officially announced the monarch had passed on that day. The UK is now in a period of grief, which will end with the Queen’s painstakingly organized funeral.

Although Operation London Bridge, the government’s official plan for when the queen dies, has not yet been made public, it states that the burial will take place on D-Day+10, which is the plan’s last day.

The funeral for the Queen, who passed away on September 8, is expected to take place on Sunday, September 18, or Monday, September 19.

Advertisement

A practice parade from Buckingham Palace to Westminster will take place on Monday, September 12, while the actual procession will happen on Tuesday, September 13.

Before the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will initially lay in state at Westminster Hall for three days.