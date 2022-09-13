When Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in London, there are tributes and tears

  • The Royal Air Force has taken the Queen’s coffin.
  • Members of the Royal Family will greet the Queen.
  • The flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt seemed to take a detour.
Tuesday saw the arrival of the Royal Air Force jet bringing the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt in west London.

Members of the Royal Family will greet the Queen as her coffin travels to Buckingham Palace.

The flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt seemed to take a detour. The plane reportedly flew from Glasgow through Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham, and Royal Leamington Spa before crossing the border and flying over Lake Windermere.

People gathered in front of Buckingham Palace in anticipation of Queen Elizabeth’s last visit.

Along with other senior royals, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are present at the palace. As the Queen’s coffin approaches the palace, police keep watch over the barricades.

