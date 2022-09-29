Advertisement
When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes

When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes

Articles
When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes

When Ushna Shah faced heavy trolls for wearing short clothes

Ushna Shah is an attractive and brilliant Pakistani television actress who has been in a number of successful and well-liked programs.

The Balaa actor comes from a show business family; her mother, sister, and brother all work in the media. The most well-known dramas by Ushna Shah are Bashar Momin, Lashkara, Bala & Alif Allah, or Insaan. Ushna is now featured in the drama serial Habs.

Earlier, the actress’ unguarded mirror selfie, in which she is seen wearing short sleeves and tight slacks, went viral on social media. She is boldly posing in front of the bathroom mirror.

