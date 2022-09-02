Who does Meghan Markle prefer, Lilibet or Archie?

Meghan Markle was referred to as Prince Harry’s “Hollywood trophy wife”
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appears to favour her son Archie over her daughter Lilibet, according to royal analysts.
Following the release of her podcast, a panel of royal analysts, including Dan Wootton, analysed Meghan, her son Archie, and daughter Lilibet’s relationships.
Panelist Rebecca Reid stated during the conversation, “Do you think Lilibet is going to be upset? It’s called the Archie Foundation, the podcast’s called Archetypes, where’s all the Lilibet merch?”
In addition, the official website that Meghan and Harry built after arriving to the United States was called Archewell.
The Archewell Foundation, according to Archewell, is an impact-driven non-profit founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The primary goal is to uplift and unites communities local and global, online and offline via acts of compassion.
