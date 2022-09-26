Who will Navya Naveli Nanda first or second to update about her life?

Nanda’s podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ launched on Saturday.

The Bachchan family of Bollywood wastes little time in exhibiting family objectives. Navya Naveli Nanda, her mother, writer, and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandma, renowned performer Jaya Bachchan, revealed some intriguing details about their chats in the first episode of Navya’s new podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’, which was launched on Saturday.

Navya and Shweta stated that everyone in the family took Jaya’s opinion ‘very seriously’ in a 31-minute podcast that included their views on a number of topics.

Navya stated in the podcast that was made available to the public on Saturday that Jaya is the first or second person she calls to inform her on any aspect of her life. Addressing Jaya, Navya stated, “You are like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously…” Shweta Bachchan added, “For me and my brother (Abhishek Bachchan), your (Jaya’s) approval is very important.”

While introducing Jaya Bachchan on the podcast, Shweta emphasised that her mother is a very powerful individual who constantly stands out for what she believes is right.

Shweta stated in a podcast, “Everyone knows you. You stand for what is right, always. You stand for what you believe in. And what you believe in, you 100 percent back. You are a very strong woman with a very strong identity, which is difficult considering you are married to my father, who is also a very larger-than-life person. You still hold your own. You have your own identity, own opinions, your own convictions… You are very exacting of everybody in your life, especially your children… You don’t take any nonsense… For someone who is a very tiny thing, you pack a lot of punch, mother.”

Navya calmly interjected and stated to grandma Jaya, “If you (Jaya) could, you would bash a lot of people up in this world.” Shweta laughed loudly and added, “Only verbally.”

On Instagram on September 24, Navya commented, “Welcome to the Bachchan Family! We know them, follow them, respect them, and love them. In this episode, we meet the women of this iconic family – Navya, an entrepreneur, Shweta, a writer, and Jaya, an actor-politician. And guess what, they are a lot like us – a little quirky, a little perky, a bit sweet, and a lot savage. Listen to them tell us a bit about each other, and what we should look forward to on the show. Enjoy!”

Powered by Bumble India, the podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ will release a new episode every Saturday, beginning September 24 on IVM Podcasts.

