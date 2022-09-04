Why did Saba Qamar rejected these two Bollywood films?

Saba Qamar left fans curious as she hinted at her love on Instagram

Saba Qamar is one of the most well-known figures in the Pakistani cinema and television industry. She is the only female actor from Pakistan to be nominated in the prestigious Filmfare Best Actress category.

The actress from Cheekh is currently enjoying success thanks to her back-to-back singles Kamli and Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Recently, in an interview, Saba disclosed that, early in her career, she turned down the Bollywood projects Love Aaj Kal and Delhi 6.

The Baaghi actress claimed that she declined Love Aaj Kal because she believed that Deepika Padukone would overshadow her because she was playing the female lead while Saba was offered a supporting role. This refusal was described by Qamar as a dumb move on her part.

Regarding Delhi 6, Saba’s mother at the time forbade her from working in Indian movies. The Pani Jaisa Pyar diva was constantly courted by Bollywood producers and directors for big roles, but she dared to turn them down and choose to work independently.

The Hindi Medium actress stated that because she is an A-list actress in Pakistan, she will only work with celebrities like the Khans and Kapoors. She wouldn’t cut corners when it came to the team she would work with or the quality of the project.

With Hindi Medium, Saba made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Irrfan Khan. She is now starring in the ongoing drama serial Fraud alongside Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar.