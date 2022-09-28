Advertisement
Why is Prince Harry the royal family’s ‘resident joker’?

  • Duke of Sussex left the UK with bride Meghan Markle in 2020.
  • Prince Harry never got to ‘speak out’ Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice called him the “resident joker” because “eyes would roll” when he addressed serious topics.

When Prince Harry sought to express himself in the royal family, he was met with ‘promoted’ eye rolls.

According to a source, the Duke of Sussex, who left the UK with bride Meghan Markle in 2020, was never given the opportunity to ‘voice his opinions.’

In 2021, a friend of the Duke told the Mail on Sunday that Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, dubbed him the “resident joker.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family.”

They said Prince Harry was the royal family’s “resident joker,” with “eyes would roll” whenever he sought to address serious subjects.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet jailed retired cop
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet jailed retired cop

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with a convicted murderer's bodyguard....

