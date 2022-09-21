Advertisement
Why Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton?

Prince William and Kate Middleton

  • A body language specialist has analyzed Kate’s recent appearances to determine why the prince fell in love with her.
  • Tonya Reiman said Kate’s support for Prince William following the recent loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is one of the reasons William adores Kate.
  • Reiman said, “She couldn’t be more suited for the role or warmer as a mother”.
The new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been married for almost a decade following a lengthy courtship. A body language specialist has analyzed Kate’s recent appearances to determine why the prince fell in love with her.

Tonya Reiman, a body language specialist, told Fox News that Kate’s incredible support for Prince William following the recent loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is one of the reasons William adores Kate.

Reiman stated, “She (Kate) is the picture of a woman who needs to be strong and is fully holding it together.”

She then added: “Kate looks so regal. She has stepped into the role of Princess of Wales seamlessly. It’s very easy to see why William fell in love with her.”

Reiman said, “She couldn’t be more suited for the role or warmer as a mother.”

The remarks were made shortly after the official burial of the Queen, at which Kate and Prince William were prominent senior royals with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

