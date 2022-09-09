Why Queen Elizabeth’s death is significant at Balmoral?

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at a 50,000-acre estate she called a ‘paradise in the Highlands.’

Every summer, the royals would fly to Scotland to spend quality time with the Queen and Prince Philip.

The monarch returned to her favourite country to begin her traditional summer vacation in July.

Balmoral was a special spot in Queen Elizabeth’s heart, where she died on Thursday, September 8.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” The official statement stated.

Prince Andrew revealed how the royal family spends time in Balmoral in the programme Our Queen at Ninety.

“Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time,” he told.

“It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”

