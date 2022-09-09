Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why Queen Elizabeth’s death is significant at Balmoral?

Why Queen Elizabeth’s death is significant at Balmoral?

Articles
Advertisement
Why Queen Elizabeth’s death is significant at Balmoral?

Why Queen Elizabeth’s death is significant at Balmoral?

Advertisement
  • Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at a 50,000-acre estate she called a ‘paradise in the Highlands.’
  • Every summer, the royals would fly to Scotland to spend quality time with the Queen and Prince Philip.
  • The monarch returned to her favourite country to begin her traditional summer vacation in July.
Advertisement

Balmoral was a special spot in Queen Elizabeth’s heart, where she died on Thursday, September 8.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” The official statement stated.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at a 50,000-acre estate she called as a ‘paradise in the Highlands.’

Prince Andrew revealed how the royal family spends time in Balmoral in the programme Our Queen at Ninety.

“Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time,” he told.

“It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”

Advertisement

Every summer, the royals would fly to Scotland to spend quality time with the Queen and Prince Philip.

The monarch returned to her favourite country to begin her traditional summer vacation in July.

Also Read

After passing of Queen, Meghan Markle was “unwelcome” in Balmoral
After passing of Queen, Meghan Markle was “unwelcome” in Balmoral

Meghan Markle skipped the trip to Balmoral Where Queen Elizabeth passed away...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story