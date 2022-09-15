Brahmastra Part One, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, fans are keen to learn who will feature in the sequel to this mega-blockbuster.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, the first film of the planned fantasy trilogy, was released on September 9 for the uninitiated

Film Companion, journalist Anupama Chopra, wife of popular filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Advertisement

Following the movie office success of Brahmastra Part One, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, fans are keen to learn who will feature in the sequel to this mega-blockbuster. While some speculate that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may appear in the future film, others believe that the original ensemble will be preserved. Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, the first film of the planned fantasy trilogy, was released on September 9 for the uninitiated.

On Film Companion, journalist Anupama Chopra, wife of popular filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, broke the silence on the much-anticipated star cast of the planned trilogy, saying, “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.”

Following the release of Brahmastra Part One, director Ayan Mukerji stated The Times of India that they will “schedule the shooting of the second and third parts.” He continued, “the trilogy will convey the same tale, but each film will introduce new people and bring other views to the main storyline.”

In another incident, netizens have begun to question an old image published many years ago by filmmaker Karan Johar. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan appear in the photograph. Fans are now wondering whether this is the cast of Brahmastra’s second season. Only time will tell whether this fact is confirmed.

Advertisement

Also Read Mouni Roy ‘fumbled’ while filming Brahmastra with Shah Rukh Khan Brahmastra Part One-Shiva was released on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...