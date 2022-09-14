Will Harry and William walk ‘side by side’ in Queen’s funeral?

Prince William and Prince Harry will reportedly walk “side-by-side” in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

Plans are still being discussed, “very much in order,” a spokesperson says.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession was designed ‘in a way’ to heal the brothers’ divide, Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly in line to mend their relationship.

An inside source close to The Sun provided an update on Prince William and Prince Harry’s walkabout, as well as arrangements for both the heir and spare to walk “side by side” in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side-by-side. Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can coexist,” the insider began saying.

“But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment.”

A spokesperson close to King Charles also stated that the topic is still being discussed, “very much in order.”

"Some of this is, 'Who is going to walk all that distance and not?'. We don't go into any more detail but it's that kind of thing that is being involved in the discussions."

