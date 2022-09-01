Will Iqra Aziz work on the Big Screen?

Iqra Aziz is a gifted actress.

Iqra Aziz is a gifted actress who has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top performers in a short period of time via hard work and talent. Iqra is married to Yasir Hussain, another actor from Pakistan, and they have a beautiful son named Kabir Hussain.

Iqra Aziz was recently seen taking part in an interview with “Daily Pakistan Global.” Iqra responded, “It is every actor’s wish to work on big screen, but in my opinion if I’m leaving my dramas behind and investing my energy and talent in any other project, then it should be something well written which would fetch the attention of audience,” when asked if she was willing to work on big screen.

Why would I pass up the chance to act in dramas with well-written scripts like the one I’m presently filming, “Ek Thi Laila”? Such endeavors won’t be missed by me at all, she added.

