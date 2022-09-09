Will Meghan Markle and Harry visit US before Queen’s funeral?

Advertisement
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit US before Queen’s funeral?

  • The royal couple paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by turning the top page of their website black.
  • Prince Harry is said to be mourning the Queen’s death in Balmoral with brother Prince William and other senior royals after flying alone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The royal couple, who arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by turning the top page of their website Archewell black.

The reports that Prince Harry is mourning the Queen’s death in Balmoral with estranged brother Prince William and other senior royals after flying alone in a private plane without Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be staying at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Harry is also anticipated to return to Windsor in the near future.

According to the story, it is also unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in Britain until the Queen’s state burial, which is set to take place next Monday, September 19, or return to California to visit their children Archie and Lilibet.

