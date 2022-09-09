Will Prince Charles take Lilibet and Archie’s titles away after Queen’s death?

Archie and Lilibet might be put on the chopping block as part of Prince Charles’ purported modifications.

This would be relevant if Prince Charles decided to alter the 1917 King George V-enacted Letters Patent statute.

Only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was given the option prior to Queen Elizabeth’s reign

Only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was given the option prior to Queen Elizabeth’s reign, despite the fact that the patent in question today permits all sons and daughters of the sovereign, as well as male grandchildren, to keep royal titles.

She expanded the Letters Patent after assuming the throne, granting HRH titles to all of the UK Royal Family’s children.

This warning is in response to Prince Charles’ earlier remarks that he wants a “slimmed down” monarchy when he succeeds to the British throne.

Fans believe that the King’s prospective decision may ultimately be influenced by the strained connection between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the long term.

This warning comes over a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed, in an explosive interview with US TV personality Oprah, that remarks regarding Archie’s skin tone were made before he was even born.

She vowed never to expose the identity of the royal in question, but rumours circulated that it might be either King Charles or Queen Consort Camilla.

For those who are unaware, Meghan Markle made the decision to remain in London while Prince Harry travelled to Scotland to be with his family. Nevertheless, she is anticipated to attend the Queen’s funeral, which will take place 10 days after her passing and be followed by a period of national mourning.

