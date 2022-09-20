Will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral break Diana’s records?

The burial of Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled for September 19, 2022.

About 4.1 billion people are thought to have watched the late Queen’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96.

The historic burial of Queen Elizabeth, scheduled for September 19, 2022, has the potential to easily shatter existing viewership records set by other significant royal occasions, such as Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

According to a TV expert, about 4.1 billion people, or nearly half of the world’s population, are thought to have watched the late Queen’s funeral.

The funeral of Princess Diana, which took place 25 years ago, holds the record for being the most watched TV event in the UK, according to analyst Carolina Beltramo. It is estimated that 32.1 million people in the UK watched it on TV, and 2.5 billion people worldwide saw it.

If Beltramo’s prediction turns out to be accurate, it will be clear that the Queen’s funeral garnered nearly twice as many viewers as Diana’s funeral.

On September 8, 2022, in Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 following ongoing health and mobility concerns. Millions of people lined up to view her casket lie in state first in Scotland and then at Westminster Hall during the ten-day mourning period that followed.

