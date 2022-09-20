Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Smith celebrates Jada Smith’s birthday

Will Smith celebrates Jada Smith’s birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Will Smith celebrates Jada Smith’s birthday

Will Smith celebrates Jada Smith’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Jada Pinkett Smith was celebrating her 51st birthday with friends and family.
  • She posted a video of them singing “Happy Birthday” to her on Instagram.
  • This comes after Will slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada during the Oscars last year.
Advertisement

Will Smith was spotted supporting his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her 51st birthday.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the King Richard actress stood next to the The Matrix Resurrections actor as the group sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

“I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday,” the Red Table Talk host captioned the sweet video. “Thank you.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Advertisement

The couple was accompanied with some friends and their kids, Jayden and Willow, for the outdoor celebration of Jada’s big day.

“I’m just grateful, just deeply grateful,” Jada could be heard saying in the reel as her husband chimed in, “The end … she’s grateful – highest virtue.”

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a long red coat which she paired with a matching top along with a black knit cap.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Will sported a black shirt featuring pattered long-sleeves along with blue jeans for the occasion.

This comes following the headline making incident when Will slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada during Academy Awards 2022.

Also Read

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith had their first chemistry since the Oscars fiasco
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith had their first chemistry since the Oscars fiasco

On Saturday afternoon, Will and Jada was photographed exiting the Malibu restaurant...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story