Will Smith celebrates Jada Smith’s birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith had their first chemistry since the Oscars fiasco
On Saturday afternoon, Will and Jada was photographed exiting the Malibu restaurant...
Will Smith was spotted supporting his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her 51st birthday.
In a video she posted on Instagram, the King Richard actress stood next to the The Matrix Resurrections actor as the group sang “Happy Birthday” to her.
“I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday,” the Red Table Talk host captioned the sweet video. “Thank you.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The couple was accompanied with some friends and their kids, Jayden and Willow, for the outdoor celebration of Jada’s big day.
“I’m just grateful, just deeply grateful,” Jada could be heard saying in the reel as her husband chimed in, “The end … she’s grateful – highest virtue.”
The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a long red coat which she paired with a matching top along with a black knit cap.
On the other hand, Will sported a black shirt featuring pattered long-sleeves along with blue jeans for the occasion.
This comes following the headline making incident when Will slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada during Academy Awards 2022.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.