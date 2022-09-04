Will Smith is being “stalked” this funny Ecuadorian video proves it!

Advertisement
New admirers are following Hollywood actor Will Smith, and his response has created a frenzy on the internet. The actor from Gemini Man, 53, has been interacting with his fans on the social media platform since making a comeback.

In Ecuador, where he is now filming season two of Welcome to Earth for Disney+ and National Geographic, the Aladdin actor shared a video of his amusing encounter with a peacock on Saturday.

Smith claimed in the video that a highly inquisitive peacock had been “stalking” him. He captioned the picture, asking, “Why are these animals following me everywhere?

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith claimed in the video that a highly inquisitive peacock had been “stalking” him. He captioned the picture, asking, “Why are these animals following me everywhere? He remarked in the video, “We’re simply sitting here in this location in Ecuador, and this is the kind of stuff that happens. Only a peacock was in the window,

Then, he focused the camera on a window on the second floor where a peacock is perched and gazing inside the house.

“Oh, he’s looking like a Yo right now. Yes, I can see you too,” Smith said. “What up yo, it’s two peacocks now.”

The actor from Pursuit of Happyness posted a video of a tarantula he and his son Trey discovered slithering around in their room last month.

