Will Smith plans to return to acting after Oscar controversy

Will Smith celebrates Jada Smith’s birthday
Jada Pinkett Smith was celebrating her 51st birthday with friends and family....
Will Smith is apparently considering an acting comeback with a “passion project,” six months after the headline-grabbing Oscar slap.
According to a report by Deadline, the actor from King Richard will collaborate with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to star in her feature film debut, Brilliance.
Together with the director Akiva Goldsman, who also penned the script, the actor will produce the film adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s eponymous novel.
Through his firm Westbrook Studios, the Aladdin actor will produce the Paramount Pictures adaptation alongside co-president Jon Mone and producer Ryan Shimazaki.
Despite being a significant career comeback project for Smith after he punched Chris Rock during the Academy Awards 2022 over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he has declined to participate in the film.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.