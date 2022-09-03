William and Kate are fighting war for attention with Prince Harry

Kate and William write foreword for new children’s book ‘Puzzles For Spies’
GCHQ has received appreciation from the Duke and Duchess. Kate and William...
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been warned about the “battle for popularity” by royal specialists. Prince Harry appears focused on taking on the Firm.
In an interview, California based analyst Eric Schiffer provided insight behind this caution.
He began by acknowledging that there was already competition. There is a battle for young people’s hearts and minds.
“There is a battle for credibility and attention. The bloodline of what will happen in the future has it ingrained in William and Kate.
However, Meghan and Harry have acted properly by serving as young people’s unwitting source of the most important royal authority.
“Kate and William are prudent to not yield the foundation of the future of America to Harry and Meghan,” he continued.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may “win” the attention by “leveraging social, leveraging the appropriate icons of Gen Z and Millennials,” according to Mr. Schiffer.
