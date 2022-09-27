Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
William and Kate arrive in Wales as Prince and Princess

William and Kate arrive in Wales as Prince and Princess

Articles
Advertisement
William and Kate arrive in Wales as Prince and Princess

William and Kate arrive in Wales as Prince and Princess

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Holyhead Lifeboat station on Anglesey.
  • Royal couple met crew members, volunteers and people who have benefited from their local unit.
  • First official visit to Wales after the completion of the Queen’s period of mourning for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first visit to Wales since being named Prince and Princess of Wales.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales visited the northern island of Anglesey to check how social welfare initiatives were progressing.

After marrying in 2011, the royal pair resided on Anglesey for three years.

Kate and William paid a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet crew members, volunteers, and people who have benefited from their local unit.

Hundreds of residents gathered outside the lifeboat station to watch their new Prince and Princess greeting the royal couple.

Advertisement

Kate and William’s first official visit to Wales after the completion of the Queen’s time of mourning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited the nation in June as part of Queen Elizabeth’s landmark 70th year on the throne.

Also Read

William and Kate’s first public appearance after queen’s funeral
William and Kate’s first public appearance after queen’s funeral

Prince William and Kate made first appearance after queen's funeral. The newly...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story