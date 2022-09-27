William and Kate arrive in Wales as Prince and Princess

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Holyhead Lifeboat station on Anglesey.

Royal couple met crew members, volunteers and people who have benefited from their local unit.

First official visit to Wales after the completion of the Queen’s period of mourning for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first visit to Wales since being named Prince and Princess of Wales.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales visited the northern island of Anglesey to check how social welfare initiatives were progressing.

After marrying in 2011, the royal pair resided on Anglesey for three years.

Kate and William paid a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet crew members, volunteers, and people who have benefited from their local unit.

Hundreds of residents gathered outside the lifeboat station to watch their new Prince and Princess greeting the royal couple.

Kate and William’s first official visit to Wales after the completion of the Queen’s time of mourning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited the nation in June as part of Queen Elizabeth’s landmark 70th year on the throne.

