Willow Smith experiences “racism and death threats”

Willow’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith started Wicked Wisdom in 2002.

The rising young star Willow Smith revealed the terrible struggles that her mother Jada Pinkett Smith endured as a Black musician who creates heavy metal music.

Giving her followers an unique inside look into her life, the Meet Me At Our Spot singer, 21, disclosed that after starting her band Wicked Wisdom in 2002, her mother experienced bigotry and received “death threats.”

Willow discussed the “crazy” situations Jada, 50, had to deal with from within the metal music industry in her most recent interview.

Oh, goodness. She was receiving threats of death. There was an absurd amount of activity, Willow recalled.

I can still hear myself saying, “Yo! People are furious because a Black woman wants to play metal and is in the scene, which has them very unhappy.

Although Jada had a terrible encounter with racist fans, Willow persisted in following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing her own career in rock music.

The singer of Wait A Minute has already spoken about her experiences with fan “resistance.”

She told the media source, “At least it’s not like how it was when my mum was travelling and people were hurling broken glass and shouting racial obscenities at her.

On October 23, Willow’s most recent album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be made available.

