Willow Smith will be coming out with her new album

Willow Smith’s fifth studio album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be released on September 23rd.

Follows the release of maybe it’s my fault and hover like a GODDESS last month.

Video directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe.

As a preview of her upcoming musical endeavour, the Wait a Minute! The curious/furious music video has been released by the singer.

Willow, in comparison to the first three songs, delves into more traditional pop but returns to its usual punk rock R&B vibe as it approaches the bridge. Willow’s vocals are impressive, as she effortlessly hits a wide range of notes.

The video, directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe, is a reminiscent of a visualiser, as the singer’s profile floats in an eerie darkness. The Fader describes it as “a chameleonic WILLOW head-and-shoulder bust floating in a jet-black ether.”

