Willow Smith will be coming out with her new album

Edition: English
Edition: English

  • Willow Smith’s fifth studio album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be released on September 23rd.
  • Follows the release of maybe it’s my fault and hover like a GODDESS last month.
  • Video directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe.
Willow Smith’s fifth studio album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be released on September 23rd.

As a preview of her upcoming musical endeavour, the Wait a Minute! The curious/furious music video has been released by the singer.

The song follows the release of maybe it’s my fault and hover like a GODDESS last month.

Willow, in comparison to the first three songs, delves into more traditional pop but returns to its usual punk rock R&B vibe as it approaches the bridge. Willow’s vocals are impressive, as she effortlessly hits a wide range of notes.

The video, directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe, is a reminiscent of a visualiser, as the singer’s profile floats in an eerie darkness. The Fader describes it as “a chameleonic WILLOW head-and-shoulder bust floating in a jet-black ether.”

