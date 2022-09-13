Willow Smith will be coming out with her new album

Willow Smith Reminisces on “Radical” Decision to Shave Her Head
Willow Smith had her breakthrough moment in 2010 when her song "Whip...
Willow Smith’s fifth studio album, COPINGMECHANISM, will be released on September 23rd.
As a preview of her upcoming musical endeavour, the Wait a Minute! The curious/furious music video has been released by the singer.
The song follows the release of maybe it’s my fault and hover like a GODDESS last month.
Willow, in comparison to the first three songs, delves into more traditional pop but returns to its usual punk rock R&B vibe as it approaches the bridge. Willow’s vocals are impressive, as she effortlessly hits a wide range of notes.
The video, directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe, is a reminiscent of a visualiser, as the singer’s profile floats in an eerie darkness. The Fader describes it as “a chameleonic WILLOW head-and-shoulder bust floating in a jet-black ether.”
