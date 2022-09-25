Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Winners List of 8th Hum Awards

Winners List of 8th Hum Awards

Articles
Advertisement
Winners List of 8th Hum Awards

Winners List of 8th Hum Awards

Advertisement

For the past two years, the pandemic has plagued the entire world. Events around the world were postponed or cancelled as everything came to a standstill. After a delay, the Hum Honors were also hosted in Canada, where awards were given out for dramas from earlier years. The majority of our drama industry’s biggest talents were present for the big event. The final winners were announced yesterday night after performances by favourites like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, and Zara Noor Abbas.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Actor Male Jury- Ahmed Ali Akbar (Parizaad)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Actor Female Jury- Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se)

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Actor Male Popular- Ahmed Ali Akbar (Parizaad)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Actor Female Popular- Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Writer- Hashim Nadeem (Parizaad)

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Director- Shahzad Kashmiri (Parizaad)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor Male- Adeel Afzal (Parizaad)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor Female- Saboor Aly (Parizaad)

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best On-Screen Couple Popular- Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best On-Screen Couple Jury- Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Drama Jury- Parizaad

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Drama Popular- Parizaad

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best OST- Parizaad

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Soap- Wafa Be Mol

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best 9 p.m. Slot- Yaar Na Bichray

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best New Sensation Male- Zaviyar Nouman Ijaz, Momin Saqib and Arsalan Naseer

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best New Sensation Female- Aymen Saleem

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Best Actor In A Negative Role- Ahsan Khan (Qissa Meherbano Ka) and Shahzad Sheikh (Phaans)

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Most Impactful Character- Sania Saeed (Raqeeb Se)

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Performance Award Drama 2019- Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Performance Award Drama 2020- Ehd e Wafa

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Special Award Kashmir Plate- Bushra Ansari

Advertisement

8th Hum Awards Complete Winners List

Also Read

Ayeza Khan’s captivating appearance lit up the stage at the 8th Annual Hum Awards
Ayeza Khan’s captivating appearance lit up the stage at the 8th Annual Hum Awards

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 clicked by Virat
Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 clicked by Virat
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story