Winners List of 8th Hum Awards

For the past two years, the pandemic has plagued the entire world. Events around the world were postponed or cancelled as everything came to a standstill. After a delay, the Hum Honors were also hosted in Canada, where awards were given out for dramas from earlier years. The majority of our drama industry’s biggest talents were present for the big event. The final winners were announced yesterday night after performances by favourites like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, and Zara Noor Abbas.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Actor Male Jury- Ahmed Ali Akbar (Parizaad)

Best Actor Female Jury- Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se)

Best Actor Male Popular- Ahmed Ali Akbar (Parizaad)

Best Actor Female Popular- Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Best Writer- Hashim Nadeem (Parizaad)

Best Director- Shahzad Kashmiri (Parizaad)

Best Supporting Actor Male- Adeel Afzal (Parizaad)

Best Supporting Actor Female- Saboor Aly (Parizaad)

Best On-Screen Couple Popular- Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Best On-Screen Couple Jury- Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Best Drama Jury- Parizaad

Best Drama Popular- Parizaad

Best OST- Parizaad

Best Soap- Wafa Be Mol

Best 9 p.m. Slot- Yaar Na Bichray

Best New Sensation Male- Zaviyar Nouman Ijaz, Momin Saqib and Arsalan Naseer

Best New Sensation Female- Aymen Saleem

Best Actor In A Negative Role- Ahsan Khan (Qissa Meherbano Ka) and Shahzad Sheikh (Phaans)

Most Impactful Character- Sania Saeed (Raqeeb Se)

Performance Award Drama 2019- Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Performance Award Drama 2020- Ehd e Wafa

Special Award Kashmir Plate- Bushra Ansari

