Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Woman King has come under fire for omitting slave trade in movie

Woman King has come under fire for omitting slave trade in movie

Articles
Advertisement
Woman King has come under fire for omitting slave trade in movie

Woman King has come under fire for omitting slave trade in movie

Advertisement
  • Viola Davis-starrer. King is under fire for ignoring the slave trade aspect in the film.
  • Dahomey was a tribe that netted fellow African tribes only to sell them to the Europeans.
  • As they continued the practice for almost 200 years until the 19th century.
Advertisement

The Viola Davis-led movie Woman King is getting flak for downplaying the slave trade in the movie, according to TMZ.

Numerous scholars criticized the idea that the Dahomey tribe, which was depicted as fighting for independence in the movie, actually sold individuals into slavery.

Advertisement

It’s interesting to note that Dahomey, from the 17th until the 19th centuries, was a group that captured other African tribes only to sell them to the Europeans. Britain defeated the tribe and put an end to the practice.

Advertisement

The Viola Davis-led film Woman King debuted to rousing acclaim from critics and an unexpected $19 million domestic box office on opening weekend.

Also Read

Viola Davis defends the Woman King from the boycott calls on historical accuracy
Viola Davis defends the Woman King from the boycott calls on historical accuracy

Viola Davis supported the Woman King against boycott demands. Producer David Tennon...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story