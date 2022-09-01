Umera Ahmed Haseeb Hassan team up for ‘Jannat Say Aagay’

Haseeb Hassan and Umera Ahmed are teaming up for a new initiative.

The drama title is Jannat Say Agay.

The actors from Jo Bichar Gaye, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Talha Chahour will appear.

Advertisement

Haseeb Hassan and Umera Ahmed are both titans in their respective industries. While Haseeb Hassan has given us some fantastic projects over his career, Umera is perhaps the most well-known writer of the current generation with almost everyone being familiar with her novels and dramas. When the powerful combo is together, a masterpiece like Alif is created that will endure for years.

With a new initiative, Umera Ahmed and Haseeb Hassan are returning. The drama, titled Jannat Say Agay. The new drama has a sizable ensemble that is sure to thrill viewers. The actors from Jo Bichar Gaye, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Talha Chahour will appear in Jannat Say Aaagay.

Here is the fist look of the cast from sets of the drama and all seem to be having fun while working:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mirza Gohar 🇵🇰 (@mirzagoharrasheed) Advertisement

Since the cast is talented and both the writer and the director have produced excellent films, this is undoubtedly going to be a production to look forward to. Wait and see what Jannat Say Aagay has in store for us!

Also Read When Dananeeer Mobeen revealed Kubra Khan had surgery Kubra Khan has been on a roll lately, with her successful dramas...