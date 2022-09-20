Yashma Gill shares a hilarious video on Instagram

Yashma Gill is one of the most gorgeous faces in Bollywood.

She is distinguished from her contemporaries by her cool-headed demeanour.

Recently appeared in the films Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.

Advertisement

In addition to having one of the most gorgeous faces in the entertainment business, Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is also distinguished from her contemporaries by her cool-headed demeanour.

The Pyar Kay Sadqay actress released a breathtaking video on Instagram, leaving her legion of followers spellbound by her unaltered beauty and emotion.

In her most recent Instagram post, Yashma not only showcased her impeccable sense of style once more but also let her dark humour shine by joking about how she could respond if her fiancé declines to propose to her.

She captioned her post, “If he chooses not to marry you, what will you do? Tag your sweetheart ;)”

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

In terms of her professional career, Gill most recently appeared in the films Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak, for which she garnered both praise and criticism from online users.

Also Read Yashma Gill dances on a viral TikTok video goes viral Yashma Gill is one of the most gorgeous faces in Bollywood. She...