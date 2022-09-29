Yasir Hussain slams Azfar Rehman on business class ticket

Azfar Rehman was nominated as the best actor in the negative role category.

The Aatish star was praised by his industry colleagues and netizens for his generous act.

He said he has withdrawn “by choice with due respect to the coveted event”.

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright, and host from Islamabad best known for his comic roles.

Last week, Azfar Rehman declared on Instagram that he would not be attending the 2022 HUM Awards in Canada to show his support for the flood victims in Pakistan. Industry peers and Internet users praised the Aatish actor for his humanitarian behavior.

“Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending the HUM Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief,” he wrote.

The Jhooti star wrote, “Jo actor(s) baqwas kar rahay hain ke wo khud nahi gaye, unko business class ticket nahi di. Maine chat parhi hai beta. (I have read the chats, the actors who are claiming utter rubbish that they skipped the award show themselves, weren’t provided with business class tickets.)”

