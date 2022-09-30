Advertisement
Yolanda Hadid approves of Gigi and Leo’s romance

  • Yolanda Hadid has given her blessing to the rumored romance between Gigi and DiCaprio.
  • The former model is over the moon that her daughter has finally decided to break up with Zayn Malik
  • Yolanda is still upset with Zayn since she hasn’t completely forgotten about their physical conflict.
Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel’s mother, has given her blessing to the rumored romance between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The former model is “over the moon” that her daughter has finally decided to break up with Zayn Malik, an insider revealed.

According to the insider, the television personality is still upset with the former member of One Direction since she hasn’t completely forgotten about their physical conflict.

The insider continued by claiming that Yolanda had no intention of ever moving over the incident in which the Dusk Till Dawn singer is believed to have hit” her during a disagreement.

However, according to court documents obtained by numerous media sources, Zayn entered a no-contest plea to four charges of harassment.

Following the incident, Zayn and Gigi, who are the parents of Khai, split up after six years of intermittent dating.

The two are reportedly “getting to know each other,” according to the most recent rumors, which state that Gigi is dating the Titanic actor.

