‘you can’t beat Ponniyin Selvan’ says, Vikram Vedha director Pushkar

Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: I release in theatres. Many have stated that the competition between the two star-studded films will be something to watch out for, despite the fact that the scale and target audiences of the films differ. Vikram Vedha’s producers and cast, on the other hand, are downplaying it. PS1 received a strong endorsement from the Vikram Vedha team at a recent media event in Delhi, with the director declaring that the movie is unbeatable.

Ponniyin Selvan: I, regarded as one of the best historical novels ever written in Tamil, is based on the well-known 1954 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The directors of Vikram Vedha, Pushkar and Gayathri, who are both natives of Tamil Nadu, claimed that the text served as an inspiration to them. One-half of the filmmaker team, Pushkar, responded in response to a question on the films’ box office competitiveness, said, “Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can’t beat that. It’s a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let’s hope people go and watch both the movies. I think Friday-Saturday or Sdaturday-Sunday. I’ll be going and watching that movie for sure.”

But one of the Vikram Vedha actors, Hrithik Roshan, made the joke that all he was thinking about was his movie. “I haven’t read the book. So for me, it’s just Vikram Vedha. That’s all I know, the actor said jokingly. His co-star Saif Ali Khan, however, echoed their director’s thoughts and added, “Yeah, go watch both the films.”

