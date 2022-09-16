‘You can’t stop me’, When Khalilur Rehman blamed feminists

Earlier, in a recorded audio Khalil ur Rehman can be heard asking a female why she hasn’t arrived to meet him in a recent tape that has gone viral on social media.

In answer, the woman responds, “My husband told me I have to go with you.” She said, “I am sitting fully prepared and I am sending you my image.” Khalil responded by saying, “If I didn’t understand your compulsions, then who would?” I would have accepted your words, he countered.

He continued, “Why are you talking about nonsense? You would have informed me this by messaging me.”

Talking about it, the writer said, “I want to clarify one thing,” the playwright shared. “This will be the only time I will be addressing the ongoing controversy. I don’t offer explanations. When I previously had issues with feminists, I came to know there are some serious issues that are going on which are in dire need to be addressed. So, they [feminists] had two ways to go about this.”

He commented, “First, they could have a conversation with me about the problems, but they couldn’t converse [in a civilised manner]. So, when there are no conversations, the other way around it is to abuse. Since they [feminists] are a paid group and they would do anything to keep their jobs, they would resort to such tactics.”

He went on to add, “They ‘planted’ programmes, they tried to insult me. It did affect me and my family since I was never the one to birth controversies. I was warned previously by many that I shouldn’t call people on their sim cards as the phone calls could get leaked. I didn’t care about it, I still don’t.”

Qamar added that this alleged audio was released before as well. “I thought this was a new one but this was an old leaked audio call, which had surfaced on social media some three years ago. It’s just getting new hype.”

He added, “The feminists would never have won with arguments and conversations, so they have resorted to character assassination. I know who has made this ‘fake’ call. I just want to say that I will keep on talking to other women still, just don’t link me with married women.”