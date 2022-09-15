Zac Efron “almost died” after his jaw broke

Zac Efron broke his jaw while sprinting through his home without socks in 2013.

The 34-year-old actor had to have his lips wired shut after the incident.

He said he doesn’t care about rumours that he had plastic surgery

Advertisement

Zac Efron broke his jaw, “nearly” passing out.

After slipping and falling while sprinting through the home without socks in 2013, the 34-year-old actor had to have his lips wired shut. The “Baywatch” star has now claimed the incident almost cost him his life.

He said, in response to later rumours that he had received plastic surgery, “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.

“My mom told me [about the rumours]. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.”

Zac has previously described how, as a result of the incident, his “chin bone was hanging off his face” and the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw had to work extra hard to make up for the injury, giving him a totally distinctive look.

The “Greatest Showman” actor said working with Bill Murray and Russell Crowe was a “dream come true” for his new movie, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” in which he plays a man who travels from New York to Vietnam to deliver beer to his childhood friends serving in the war.

Advertisement

He told the media source, “Working with Bill Murray and Russell Crowe, it’s a dream come true.”

Added, “When you meet somebody like that, and you’re filming a movie, and you’re sort of in the process already, you just start working together, and there’s something that really great actors do that Bill and Russell did, that was just – they are so present and care so much about this craft, that they’ve mastered so many different aspects of filmmaking. They become more than your co-star.”

He further stated, “They help you through tapes, they have ideas – they’re very aware of their presence on camera, characters and story.”

“It’s so fun to work with those people, like you said, sort of absorb some of the magic, you just feel like, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up.’ ”

Also Read Zac Efron opened up about his unattainable Baywatch look Zac Efron opened up about his unattainable Baywatch look. The actor said...