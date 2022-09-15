Zac Efron gives more details about the terrible incident in 2021

Zac Efron “almost died” after his jaw broke
Zac Efron broke his jaw while sprinting through his home without socks...
Zac Efron discussed the accident that altered his face characteristics and led to rumours of plastic surgery.
The Baywatch actor said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he “nearly died” after falling and hitting the corner of a fountain while unconscious.
Efron remarked, when asked about rumours about the cosmetic treatment done to his face, “My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.”
The actor added: “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”
This comes a week after the celebrity initially discussed the strange facial change rumours in an interview with Men’s Health.
While confessing that he woke up with “his chin bone hanging off his face.”
Efron explained that he was running with socks on when the unpleasant incident took place.
His facial muscles “became incredibly huge” while he was healing from the injuries, he continued, adding, “The masseters just swelled. They simply grew extremely large.
