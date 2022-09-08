Zac Efron opened up about his unattainable Baywatch look.

The actor said he felt “burned out” after intense training for the film.

Six months after the film’s completion, he took a break from acting.

To Men’s Health, the High School Musical star discussed the negative repercussions of his diet and training plan for the action comedy flick, which also stars Dwayne Johnson.

The actor, who sported a sculpted figure in the 2017 film, felt “burned out” following the training, which included the use of diuretics.

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d,” he spoke of his training and look.

“And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.

“I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time,” Efron revealed. “Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering.”

He added, “Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”

According to the site, six months after the film’s completion, the actor began to feel better and took a vacation from acting to travel to Australia.

However, the actor said that he wondered at the time, “What it would be like to not have to be in shape all the time?”

“What if I just say, ‘(expletive)’ and let myself go? So I tried it, and I was successful. And for all the reasons I thought it would be incredible, I was just miserable,” he added.

“My body would not feel healthy; I just didn’t feel alive. I felt bogged down and slow,” he revealed while adding that the experience has taught him to seek balance.

“I’ve really been taking time to focus on, you know, self-fulfilment and trying to find my groove,” he told the publication.

