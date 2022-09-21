Zahid Ahmed celebrates birthday with sons

Zahid Ahmed is a brilliant and talented Pakistani actor who is admired for his exceptional acting abilities, outstanding performances, and one-of-a-kind roles.

Zahid has a cute family and enjoys spending time with them. He recently posted a video of his birthday celebration on Instagram.

In the video, he and his sons are cutting his birthday cake. His naughty sons appear to be more excited about the celebration than he is, as they eagerly await the chocolate that was topped on the cake.

The actor posted video with caption, “Birthday wish? I have got them right here Alhamdulillah”.

In Ishq, Zahid plays Sameer. Zahe Naseeb was adored by his fans for his portrayal of a mentally unstable man who could transform into a woman. His dramas Besharam and Zara Yad Ker made him well-known among the general public.