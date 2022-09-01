Advertisement
  • Merub Ali and Zara Noor Abbas are the new best friends in Ktown.
  • Asad Siddiqui and Asim Azhar may be seen participating in the ultimate music challenge.
  • Zara has received appreciation for her outstanding performance in political drama Badshah Begum.
What could be more social for Pakistani celebrities than sharing a playlist of their favourite music from the 1990s?

Fans already know that rising star Merub Ali and Lollywood actress Zara Noor Abbas are the new best friends in Ktown, but it appears that their beaus have also joined the group.

Asad Siddiqui and Asim Azhar may be seen participating in the ultimate music challenge and having a blast with their lady loves in Zara’s most recent video.

“Proudly the 90’s kids ???????????????? Errr except Merub. And Ramis maybe? DUDE! How old are you guys? ???????? AND WHAT ARE YOU THINKING ASAD?,” Chhalawa actress captioned her post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Zara Noor has received appreciation for her outstanding performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum on the professional front.

It should be noted that Asad Siddiqui is the husband of Zara and Asim Azhar recently got engaged with Merub Ali.

