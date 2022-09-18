Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious experience in Toronto

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious experience in Toronto

Articles
Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious experience in Toronto

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious experience in Toronto

Advertisement

Zara Noor Abbas is a gifted and accomplished Pakistani actress who hails from a creative family but made her mark in the field by her own diligence and perseverance.

Zara’s outstanding talents and endearing nature earned her a great deal of adoration and admiration from the public.

Zara flew to Toronto a few days ago for the next HUM Awards. Before the award ceremony, the actress is sighted on holiday in Toronto, Canada, discovering its unique locales.

Recently, Zara shared on her official Instagram account a video of her kayaking experience with Urwa Hocane in Toronto. Zara tries kayaking but is terrified and yells for someone to bring her back to the shore in the amusing video.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tia Mowry and her ex-boyfriend Cory Hardrict celebrate Christmas together
Tia Mowry and her ex-boyfriend Cory Hardrict celebrate Christmas together
Drake & other celebs will be in St. Barts for LuisaViaRoma x Unicef
Drake & other celebs will be in St. Barts for LuisaViaRoma x Unicef
Lauren Jenai exempt from paying $2 million bail set for her hubby
Lauren Jenai exempt from paying $2 million bail set for her hubby
Khloe Kardashian pictures from Christmas with Baby Boy and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian pictures from Christmas with Baby Boy and True Thompson
Demi Lovato shares sweet kiss with Boyfriend Jute
Demi Lovato shares sweet kiss with Boyfriend Jute
Luis Ruelas gifts Teresa Giudice’s daughters $12,500 Cartier bracelets
Luis Ruelas gifts Teresa Giudice’s daughters $12,500 Cartier bracelets
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story