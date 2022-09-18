Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious experience in Toronto

Zara Noor Abbas is a gifted and accomplished Pakistani actress who hails from a creative family but made her mark in the field by her own diligence and perseverance.

Zara’s outstanding talents and endearing nature earned her a great deal of adoration and admiration from the public.

Zara flew to Toronto a few days ago for the next HUM Awards. Before the award ceremony, the actress is sighted on holiday in Toronto, Canada, discovering its unique locales.

Recently, Zara shared on her official Instagram account a video of her kayaking experience with Urwa Hocane in Toronto. Zara tries kayaking but is terrified and yells for someone to bring her back to the shore in the amusing video.