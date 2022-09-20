Advertisement
Zarnish Khan talks about her experience with Firdous Jamal, 'He cracks me up'

Articles
Zarnish Khan talks about her experience with Firdous Jamal

Firdous Jamal occasionally draws criticism for making disparaging statements about popular actors. He had previously gotten into trouble over a statement he had made about Mahira Khan. His hasty remarks have caused a lot of embarrassment for his family.

He recently couldn’t help but criticize the seasoned actor Humayun Saeed’s acting abilities in an interview.

“Humayun Saeed has no acting skills, no voice, no character, no body language” he said.

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal earlier appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s renowned chat show Super Over on Samaa TV. During the conversation, Ahmed brought up Firdous’ previous remarks, which rankled many celebrities. He enquired of the actor how young people should be taught to accept criticism.

Amidst the ongoing interview, Zarnish Khan condemned his statements and shared her own experience with the actor. “He cracks me up with his weird issues with things and people, (No offense intended).

So long time ago, we were doing a project together and out of respect I said “AOA Firdous uncle, how are you?” and he got pissed ke BB Mainy showbiz industry is lye join nahi ki thi ke log mujhai kabhi uncle bolain. I was like ummmm! Okay then, AOA FIRDOUS SAHAB, “if that works for you.” Uncle or no uncle, he could have been polite. Never mind!”

