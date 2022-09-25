Advertisement
Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram

  • Zayn Malik doesn’t seem to be handling Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s developing romance well.
  • the ex-member of One Direction unfollowed the supermodel on Instagram.
  • According to an informant, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are “happy” and moving their relationship further.
Zayn Malik doesn’t seem to be handling Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s developing romance well.

Days after she was seen hanging out with the Titanic star, the ex-member of One Direction unfollowed the supermodel on Instagram. Khai, Gigi and Zayn’s 2-year-old daughter, is a joint custody case.

Following an argument between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda, the couple broke up last year.

According to an informant, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are “happy” and moving their relationship further.

A source informed that “Gigi and Leo are the real deal,” referring to the supermodel and actor’s romance, which is said to be intensifying.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other,” the source added. “Things are going well between them and they’re both happy.”

Gigi Hadid thanks Zayn Malik for her daughter's "best" birthday
Gigi Hadid thanks Zayn Malik for her daughter’s “best” birthday

Gigi thanked her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik for organising the party in a...

